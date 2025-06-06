Tom Felton Returns As 'Adult Draco Malfoy' In Potterverse, All you Need To Know About The Role In Harry Potter And The Cursed Child

Actor Tom Felton is set to reprise his fan-favourite Harry Potter character of Draco Malfoy in the Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. His first look as adult Draco was also revealed, which the British actor shared on his Instagram handle, writing, "Guess who’s back." Felton is seen sporting his signature silver hair as Draco, Fans will recall that the ponytail was similar to Lucius Malfoy, his father in the movie series, played by Jason Isaacs.

Felton, who will make his Broadway debut with Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, will join the cast at New York's Lyric Theatre for a limited 19-week engagement starting November 11. It marks the first time an original cast member from the film series will perform in the stage adaptation.

Tom Felton will play adult Draco in Harry Potter Broadway production | Image: Instagram

Details of Tom Felton's role in Harry Potter Broadway production

Felton was 13 when the first Harry Potter movie came out in 2001. He had turned 23 in 2011 when the franchise concluded with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2. Now 37, he will portray an adult Draco Malfoy, aligning with the character's age in the play, which is set 19 years after the events of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child began Broadway production in 2016 | Image: X