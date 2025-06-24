Trisha is Full of Love: The Leo Actress Shares Cryptic Post Amid Link-Up Rumours With Thalapathy Vijay

Just days after her birthday post for Thalapathy Vijay went viral, Trisha has again set the rumor mills abuzz with her latest Instagram story. The popular Tamil actress who has been in the news due to her link-up rumors with Thalapathy Vijay, recently shared a post on her Instagram stories that read “When you are full of love it confuses people who are full of shit”.

Recently, the actress had shared an adorable picture of her admiringly staring at Vijay as he plays with her puppy Izzy on his birthday adding fuel to the link-up rumours. Her latest cryptic post is indirectly taking a dig at netizens who trolled the picture disapproving of her closeness with Thalapathy Vijay who is already married.

While the two have never confirmed their relationship, there have been strong rumours about them in the media for a while now.

