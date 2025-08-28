Updated 28 August 2025 at 20:11 IST
TV Actors Aly Goni and Iqbal Khan's Family Among Many Stranded In Jammu & Kashmir Floods
As Jammu and Kashmir face devastating flash floods caused by a cloudburst, many, including relatives of TV actors Aly Goni and Iqbal Khan, remain stranded in the affected areas.
As the state of Jammu and Kashmir deals with the horrific flash floods triggered by a cloud burst, the situation is dire for people who are stranded in the region. Among many afflicted by the disaster are family members of TV actors Aly Goni and Iqbal Khan.
In a recent interview with a popular media portal, Dil Hi To Hai actor Aly Goni revealed that while his mother is with him in Mumbai, his father and other relatives are stuck in Jammu. He further informed that even though the mobile networks are disrupted, he was able to speak to his father, who assured him that he and his family were doing fine.
Yet another actor of the telly town who is facing a similar situation is Iqbal Khan. He too informed that his parents are stuck in Srinagar, where the situation is relatively better than Jammu. However, the incessant rains have affected the internet and phone lines, and he has not been able to talk to his parents.
As per recent media reports, the heavy rains and landslides caused by the flood have already claimed 43 lives, with the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage route being one of the worst-hit regions.
