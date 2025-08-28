Republic World
Vash Level 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Gujarati Horror Film Stays Rock Steady As It Heads Into Crucial 1st Weekend Against Param Sundari

Vash Level 2 will have to face stiff competition from Param Sundari in Hindi. The Bollywood rom-com starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor will release on August 29.

Reported by: Devasheesh Pandey
Vash Level 2 released in Gujarati and Hindi on August 27
Vash Level 2 released in Gujarati and Hindi on August 27 | Image: X
Vash Level 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: The Gujarati horror sequel is performing well at the box office after it released on August 27. After the first installment released in 2023, became a cult hit and also spawned the Shaitaan universe in Hindi, Level 2 promises more thrill, emotion and drama. The original cast, including Hitu Kanodia, Hiten Kumar and Janki Bodiwala, return and the film has received good reviews, setting the stage for a good first weekend run.

Vash Level 2 stays steady at the box office

Vash Level 2 minted ₹1.3 crore on its opening day. The contribution of the original Gujarati version was ₹85 lakh and ₹45 lakh for the HIndi version. On day 2, the movie collected slightly less than day 1 and ended up with ₹1 crore biz. The two-day collection is now a little below ₹2.5 crore. The Hindi audiences have shown intial interest in the movie and it remains to be seen where the final figures land.

Vash Level 2 released as Vash Vivash Level 2 in Hindi | Image: X

However, Vash Level 2 will have to face stiff competition from Param Sundari in Hindi. The Bollywood rom-com starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor will release on August 29.  

What is the story of Vash Level 2?

According to the makers, the sequel is directly connected to the first film. The sequel is set in a girls' school, where the students appear to be under some form of mysterious control. The story begins on an ordinary morning in Gujarat, but things take a horrifying turn by noon when 10 school girls mysteriously jump from the terrace under the influence of an unknown “uncle.” When Atharva (Hitu Kanodia) hears of this, he is reminded of a similar incident that happened with his daughter Arya (Janki Bodiwala) twelve years ago.

Hiten Kumar in a still from Vash Level 2 | Image: YouTube screengrab

What will Atharva do next? Will the other girls survive? Can they break free from the spell? These questions will be answered in Vash level 2. Krishnadev Yagnik returns with its thrilling sequel.

Published By : Devasheesh Pandey

Published On: 28 August 2025 at 23:12 IST

