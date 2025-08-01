Republic World
Updated 1 August 2025 at 19:58 IST

Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur Wins The National Award For Promoting National And Social Values

Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur wins big at the 71st National Film Awards, taking home the prize for Promoting National, Social, and Environmental Values, along with Best Makeup and Best Costume Design. This critically-acclaimed film based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, was a theatrical hit.

Reported by: Avipsha Sengupta
Sam Bahadur Wins National Award
Sam Bahadur Wins National Award | Image: Instagram

The winner of 71st National Film Awards was recently announced by the NFDC and one of the movies that seems to have won big is Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur directed by Meghna Gulzar.

The film won the award for Promoting National, Social, and Environmental Values. Some of the other notable awards include Shrikant Desai for Best Makeup and Sachin Lovalaker, Divvya Gambhir And Niddhi Gambhir for Best Costume Design. 

Based on the life of India’s first army officer to hold the rank of field marshall, Sam Manekshaw, the film was a critical success and loved by audiences. The theatrical release of the film registered a collection of Rs. 129 crores worldwide and was declared a hit despite clashing with Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal which created a storm at the box-office The film later also garnered a lot of positive reviews upon its OTT release.

Vicky Kaushal was especially praised for essaying the character of Sam Manekshaw with utmost dignity. Apart from Vicky, Sanya Malhotra as Siloo Bode (Manekshaw’s wife) and Fathima Sana Shaikh as Indira Gandhi also received praise for their performances.  

Published 1 August 2025 at 19:58 IST