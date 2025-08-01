Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur Wins The National Award For Promoting National And Social Values

The winner of 71st National Film Awards was recently announced by the NFDC and one of the movies that seems to have won big is Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur directed by Meghna Gulzar.

The film won the award for Promoting National, Social, and Environmental Values. Some of the other notable awards include Shrikant Desai for Best Makeup and Sachin Lovalaker, Divvya Gambhir And Niddhi Gambhir for Best Costume Design.

Based on the life of India’s first army officer to hold the rank of field marshall, Sam Manekshaw, the film was a critical success and loved by audiences. The theatrical release of the film registered a collection of Rs. 129 crores worldwide and was declared a hit despite clashing with Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal which created a storm at the box-office The film later also garnered a lot of positive reviews upon its OTT release.