Dazzling In Red, Priyanka Chopra Vibes To Dhol And Magic Show At Diwali Party In London | Watch

Priyanka Chopra attended a Diwali party in London on October 15. The actress, who has risen to global fame, looked dazzling in a red Indo-western outfit, which featured a breathtaking train. The shimmery gown with detailed cutouts was paired with statement diamond jewellery to make it perfect for the festive vibe.

The event was hosted by Johnnie Walker Blue Label with fashion designer Rahul Mishra. Several photos and videos from the night have now surfaced on social media. This is the second Diwali party Priyanka has attended this year.

In the photos, Priyanka Chopra could be seen flashing a big smile as she posed with her manager, Anjula Acharia and other guests. In one particular photo, she shared the frame with sitar maestro Anoushka Shankar and posed with the designer Rahul Mishra in another.

In videos from the night, Priyanka Chopra could be seen vibing to the dhol music and enjoying a dance performance. In several other clips, the actress could be seen mesmerised after seeing a magic trick. She also participated in some card tricks carried out in the evening.

Priyanka Chopra's all things shimmer at New York Diwali bash

Priyanka Chopra has been flying in and out of cities for the past few weeks. The actress was recently in New Delhi for the birthday celebration of one of her closest friends. Before that, she attended the All That Glitters Diwali ball hosted by Anjula Acharia in New York. She was accompanied at the bash with her husband, Nick Jonas, who looked stunning in an eggshell sherwani.



