Vijay Sethupathi, who is a Tamil cinema luminary, is gearing up for the release of the highly-anticipated film Merry Christmas. The film is set to hit screens worldwide as a grand Pongal treat on January 12. The movie, which is Sriram Raghavan's directorial, stars Vijay Sethupathi alongside Katrina Kaif in a Hindi-Tamil bilingual production. Ahead of the film's release, Sethupathi sat down for an interview with Galatta, shedding light on his career choices and the decisions that shaped his journey.

What made Vijay Sethupathi say ‘No’ to cameos?

Vijay Sethupathi candidly revealed that he has made a conscious decision to turn down guest or special roles in movies. Despite initially considering them a way to support upcoming filmmakers or add value to projects, the actor has decided to decline them in the future. He explained that although these shorter roles might have initially seemed harmless and a means of livelihood, their frequency and impact on his hero-centric films became a concern. Citing a shift in perspective due to the potential effect on the business of the movies where he played the lead, he made a firm choice to decline such offers. The Vikram actor further added that he has turned away from 10 to 20 such roles.

What made Vijay Sethupathi say ‘No’ to cameos I Image/ IMDb

Speaking about appearing in special guest roles in films, Vijay Sethupathi said, “Beyond the fear of such a move affecting my market, the people who are approaching me for such characters are more. I've said NO to almost 10-20 guest roles. I've stopped it altogether. I had a different view about it before.”

What made Vijay step down from Villainous characters?

Known for his compelling performances as antagonists in several successful films like Petta, Master, Vikram, and Sethupathi, the actor reflected on his journey portraying negative characters. He expressed concern about being typecast into typical villain roles and how the increasing number of such offers began to encroach on his time. Vijay highlighted that while some approached him with requests to reject roles only after hearing the story, his busy schedule didn't permit this approach. His decision to halt taking up such roles altogether, as he announced during the Goa Film Festival, was influenced by the need to prioritise his commitments effectively.

What made Vijay step down from Villainous characters? I Image/ IMDb

Talking about the same, Vijay said, "Similar to the guest roles, many people began asking me to play negative characters. At a certain stage, I felt that I was moving into the territory of playing a typical villain. There were some people who asked me to say NO only after a story narration."

Merry Christmas is set to hit theatres on 12 January 2024 I Image/ IMDb

Vijay Sethupathi's stance on his career choices reflects a thoughtful approach aimed at maintaining a balance between diverse roles. As he eagerly awaits the release of Merry Christmas, Vijay's decision to step away from certain roles underscores his commitment to ensuring quality and balance in his cinematic journey. Merry Christmas is set to hit theatres on 12 January 2024.