Updated January 13th, 2024 at 22:47 IST

Warning 2 Trailer: Gippy Grewal Returns In Revenge Drama, Jasmin Bhasin Reprises Her Role

Gippy Grewal returns with the sequel of his revenge drama Warning 2 and the trailer of this Punjabi movie is thrilling.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Warning 2 poster
Warning 2 poster | Image:Instgram/gippygrewal
  • 2 min read
Gippy Grewal who is known as the trailblazer in Punjabi cinema continues to set new benchmarks with his upcoming release Warning 2. The movie follows the unprecedented success of delivering the first Rs 100 crore hit for an Indian Punjabi film. The much-anticipated action-packed sequel is all set to hit the screens on February 2, 2024.

Warning 2 trailer released

The team behind the Warning franchise dropped an intense and gritty trailer on January 13 that offered a sneak peek into a narrative woven with suspense, revenge, and edgy action. Gippy Grewal and Prince Kanwaljith Singh take centre stage in this tale of revenge and retribution. The trailer shines out as a captivating blend of action sequences paired with comedic moments.

Gippy Grewal talks about Warning 2

Gippy who not only stars in the film but also pens and co-produces it, expressed his excitement and said, "It is an extremely exciting moment for me and for everyone involved in the making of Warning 2 to finally unveil its trailer. We have received an overwhelming response so far, and we are hoping that the same amount of love and appreciation will be extended to the film when it releases."

Siddharth Anand Kumar, Sr. VP of Films & Events at Saregama India Ltd in a media statement expressed his delight in being associated with Warning 2 and anticipates it to be a landmark in Punjabi cinema. Director Amar Hundal who also helmed the movie’s first part further shared insights into the challenges faced while crafting the sequel.

He said in a media statement, "The challenge was to outdo what we had achieved in the first film. As is quite visible in the trailer, we have managed to do that. Warning 2 has been made on an even grander scale and will thoroughly entertain audiences who have patiently waited for a sequel."

Gippy Grewal | Image: IMDb

Warning 2 also features Prince Kanwaljit Singh, Rahul Dev, Jasmin Bhasin, and Raghveer Boli and is being co-produced by Saregama India’s Yoodlee Films & Humble Motion Pictures.

