Malayalam actress Swasika Vijay is reportedly gearing up for a significant milestone in her personal life. It is being said that the Chathuram actress is set to get married to television actor Prem Jacob. With a career spanning over 15 years since her debut in 2009, Swasika has won hearts in the Malayalam cinema.

On-screen chemistry blossoms into real-life romance

Media outlets are buzzing with reports of Swasika Vijay's impending marriage to Prem Jacob, her co-star in the soap opera Manam Pole Mangalyam, which aired from 2020 to 2022. The duo who shared on-screen chemistry are now set to tie the knot on January 26th in Thiruvananthapuram. Later they have a reception planned for close friends on January 27th in Kochi.

Apart from their on-screen collaboration, Swasika and Prem have fostered a close friendship off-camera. Social media platforms showcase their camaraderie through shared photos, videos, and dance reels, some of which have gained viral attention. Originating from Moovattupuzha in the Ernakulam district, Swasika, and Prem, hailing from Thiruvananthapuram, bring a blend of talent and friendship to their relationship.

Swasika Vijay's cinematic journey

Beginning her career in 2009 with the Tamil film Vaigai, Swasika Vijay has left an indelible mark with appearances in Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu films. Notable roles in films like Ayalum Njanum Thammil, Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan, Ishq, and Porinju Mariam Jose showcase her versatility. The actress earned acclaim, bagging the Kerala State Award for Best Character Actress in the 2020 film Vasanthi.

On the professional front, Swasika's fans can look forward to her upcoming projects. She's set to share the screen with Shine Tom Chacko in Kamal-directed Vivekanandan Viralaanu. Additionally, she's lined up for Lubber Pandhu, Price of Police, and an untitled film by Jeethu Joseph alongside Basil Joseph. As Swasika embarks on this new chapter in her personal life, her cinematic journey continues to evolve with promising roles on the horizon.