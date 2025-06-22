Who Is Tommy Genesis? Canadian Rapper Facing Fire For 'Blasphemous' Representation Of Goddess Kali In Music Video True Blue

Canadian rapper and model Tommy Genesis has come under fire after her music video True Blue was released on YouTube. The video shows her painted in blue and dressed in a gold bikini. Many compared her appearance in the video with how Goddess Kali is depicted in Hindu mythology. The red bindi, long braid and golden jewellery added to the speculation that she intended to depict the Hindu Goddess on screen. Not just this, Tommy also holds a Christian cross as a prop in ways that netizens found “blasphemous".

Who is Tommy Genesis?

Tommy Genesis began her music career in the early 2010s. However, her debut album Tommy Genesis released only in 2018. She started recording rap music in 2013 as part of a project called G3NESIS. She was also modelling with brands like Calvin Klein, while continuing to make music.

Tommy Genesis released her first album in 2018 | Image: Instagram

Tommy's music is considered provocative and her lyrics contain themes of sex and gender. She identifies as a “fetish rapper”, embodying sensuality in her music and imagery. The same has been depicted in her now controversial video True Blue. "If you like it, you like it, and if you don’t, you don’t. We don’t care. It’s not for you. It could be not for you for a lot of reasons—where you are in your life or your beliefs," she said talking about her style of music in an interview with Office Magazine.

Tommy Genesis' popular collaborations

Tommy has collaborated with popular musicians like Charli XCX, Austin Millz, Lana Del Ray, Nessa Barrett and Abra. She was also the supporting act for Dua Lipa for the latter's tour in 2018. Tommy identifies as a bisexual.

She has studied gender politics, film and sculpture at college, before turning her attention towards the music industry.