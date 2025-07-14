Why Are So Many Indian Celebs At Wimbledon? No, It's Not Just For Their Love Of Tennis

Wimbledon 2025 served more than aces — it became the season’s most strategic red carpet for Indian celebrities. From Bollywood icons to social media stars, their presence at Centre Court was less about sport and more about style, branding, and global positioning.

Where luxury meets influence

Wimbledon offers what no film premiere or award show can: quiet opulence, global eyes, and elite access. Celebrities use it as a space to secure high-value endorsements — often over champagne, not contracts. Janhvi’s Miu Miu debut, Sonam’s Valentino drama, and Priyanka’s Ralph Lauren moment weren’t just fashion — they were calculated exercises in brand visibility.

The payoff is immediate: increased engagement, viral looks, and stronger international recall. Urvashi’s meme-worthy Birkin bag, Avneet’s outfit switches, and the effortless elegance of Anushka Sharma all became mini-campaigns in themselves.

India: The market everyone wants

As India becomes one of the world’s fastest-growing luxury markets, brands are now keen to cast Indian faces in global campaigns. Wimbledon, with its rich history and curated glamour, offers the perfect cross-cultural spotlight.