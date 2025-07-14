3 Months, 5 Releases, ₹330 Crore: Superman, Mission Impossible 8, F1, Jurassic World Rebirth And Final Destination 6 Shatter Summer Box Office In India

For the last three months, Hollywood releases have totally won over the Indian audiences. Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, Final Destination Bloodlines, Brad Pitt's F1, Jurassic World Rebirth, and now James Gunn's Superman, have all pulled domestic audiences to housefull theatres. The films have not just surpassed expectations at the box office but have also toppled the new and old Bollywood and other regional releases. Hollywood's latest offering, Superman, has also been garnering good footfalls and has quickly registered its name in the top 5 English movies of the year.

The craze for Hollywood releases does not seem to die down anytime soon. Franchise movies, anticipated sequels, the nostalgia effect and release formats such as IMAX 4Dx are likely some of the factors contributing to the upsurge in interest in Western movies. With Marvel's Fantastic Four hitting screens on July 25, the collections of English movies in India are expected to get a further boost. A critical film in the Marvel timeline, the interest in Fantastic Four is high among cinegoers, and the movie will likely emerge as a high-grosser.

How much did Superman earn in the opening weekend in India?

Directed by James Gunn, Superman is a part of the new, revamped slate of DC. With a positive word of mouth, the movie has contributed to the blockbuster summer box office in the USA and the numbers are looking positive in India as well. The superhero movie opened to a staggering ₹7 crore in India. Over the weekend, Superman registered a positive growth and after a three-day theatrical run, the film has amassed a total of ₹25.50 crore, as per Sacnilk. The movie has even surpassed the collection of Bollywood releases such as Metro In Dino, Maalik, Maa and Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan.

What are the top 5 Hollywood grossers in India in 2025?

This year has been fruitful for Hollywood so far. The top 5 grossers of the year are: