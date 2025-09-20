Work Has Already Started…Aamir Khan Shares Major Updates About Mahabharata

For Aamir Khan, Mahabharata has been a passion project for over a decade now. The actor has on multiple occasions talked about bringing the epic on the big screen, however, the elaborate production capabilities needed to adapt something as grand as Mahabharat has been the reason behind the project getting stalled over and over.

Recently, in a chat with critic and trade analyst Komal Nahta, Aamir shared his plans about the magnum opus. He said, “My work has already started from the inside. Mahabharat is not a film; it is a yagna, so you have to be prepared for that.”

Talking further about the project, he revealed that the idea has been in his mind for over 25-30 years and is going to be the most important project of his entire career. The Sitaare Zameen Par actor also added that if everything goes as planned, the scripting process may start withing a couple of months.

Earlier in the year, Aamir had said in an interview that he would start working on the film in August and also discussed the casting for the epic saga. He had said, “I don’t plan to take any known faces in the film. For me, the characters are the stars. I want unknown faces. There’ll be an entirely new cast for it, is what I’m thinking."

In the same interview, Aamir had also said, “It will be a series of films. It’ll be back-to-back because you can’t tell the Mahabharat in just one film. And you know, the Mahabharat is very dangerous. It’s again a story that is in my blood. No one can do anything about it. I need to tell it. So I’m starting work on it.”