Written Complaint Filed Against Arijit Singh And His Bodyguard In West Bengal’s Shantiniketan Police Station? Here’s What Happened

One of Bollywood most popular singers, Arijit Singh seems to have got himself in legal troubles. According to reports, a written complaint has been filed against the singer and his bodyguard in West Bengal’s Shantiniketan police station for engaging in a scuffle with a local.

The complaint has been filed by a man named Kamalakanta Laha, a resident of Subhash Palli in Santiniketan, who alleged that Arijit Singh’s bodyguard roughed him up on 13th of August. As per a report on ETV Bharat, he told the police that he was on his usual way to work when Arijit Singh’s bodyguards asked him to wait as the singer was shooting for something in the area. Laha initially complied but then proceeded to make his way as he was getting late for work and this is when Singh’s bodyguards had a scuffle with him. Laha also reported that he lost his gold ring in the chaos. This incident led to him to file the written complaint with police against the celebrated singer.