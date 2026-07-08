Yash-Kiara Advani's Tabaahi Song From Toxic Has This In Common With Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Rockstar

Ahead of the release of Toxic on August 26, the makers of the Yash starrer unvieled the video of the first song from the film. Also featuring Kiara Advani, the song, Tabaahi, was released today. Eagle-eyed fans spotted a similarity between the Toxic song and the Ranbir Kapoor-Imtiaz Ali film, Rockstar (2011).

What is the commonality between Toxic and Rockstar?

Those who remember the 2011 release Rockstar will know of the poignant ending of the Ranbir Kapoor starrer. The Imtiaz Ali drama centred around a love story between Jordan and Heer. After the moving climax where the protagonist channels his lover's death in his music, the film ends with the thought of Heer coming alive in front of Jordan. The movie then ends with a quote by Rumi, “Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing, there is a field. I'll meet you there.” The line has since then become a classic and a reference to the musical drama.

The Rumi quote features in both Rockstar and Toxic | Image: Screengrab

This quote also appears at the start of Yash and Kiara Advani's Tabaahi song video. While the story of the gangster drama has been kept under wraps, this line has seemingly hinted at a tragic romance being at the centre of Toxic as well. This has raised fans' anticipation of the film.

The Yash-Ranbir Kapoor connection



The same quote is being used for both Yash and Ranbir Kapoor starrer comes after the stars have also collaborated. The actors will share the screen in the two-part magnum opus, Ramayana. In the Nitesh Tiwari directorial, Yash will be seen as Raavan, while Ranbir Kapoor will essay the role of Lord Ram. Along with acting in the movie, Yash is also producing it along with Namit Malhotra. The first part of the duology will release on Diwali 2026, following the second part on Diwali 2027.