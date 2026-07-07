Hamza x Rannvijay: Ranveer Singh And Ranbir Kapoor's Pic Goes Viral

Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor are among the most talented and sought-after actors in Bollywood. After the blockbuster success of Dhurandhar movies, Ranveer is on cloud nine. Not only is the buzz for a National Award for the actor building, but his upcoming projects have also acquired serious hype. Ranveer has signed on to feature in Jay Mehta's zombie apocalypse thriller Pralay. He was supposed to feature in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3. However, this project has been scrapped after Ranveer backed out of featuring in the project at the last minute.

Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor are among highest grossing Indian actors | Image: X

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is set to bring Lord Rama on the big screens, in what is being called the "role of a lifetime". Ramayana, directed Nitesh Tiwari has been planned as a 2-part movie series, with the first installment set to release on Diwali this year. The budget of Ramayana movies is pegged at ₹4000 crore and this has raised anticipation around it even further.

Ranveer celebrated his birthday on July 6. From the team of Dhurandhar, Arjun Rampal and director Aditya Dhar dropped heartfelt wishes for him and also shared BTS images from the filming of the movies. A fan page also shared a wish for the Padmaavat star. An image was also posted online, which showed Ranveer and Ranbir together. The candid image of the two Bollywood stars is from 2024. The timeline and the picture are crucial, as back then, Ranbir had featured in his blockbuster film Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Animal is also Ranbir's biggest commercial hit yet.

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For Ranveer, he wears his look as Hamza Ali Mazhari in Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2 in the picture with Ranbir. Fans said that both actors would look back at the moment differently now, as no one would have predicted their successes back then.