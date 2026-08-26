Yash's 'Toxic' Fever Grips Karnataka, Hyderabad, Mumbai; Houseful Shows, Fan Celebrations in Raichur, Chitradurga

Bengaluru: Yash's much-awaited 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' has turned into a celebration for fans across Karnataka and other parts of the country, including Mumbai and Hyderabad.

After a long wait, fans turned up in large numbers across Bengaluru, Raichur, Chitradurga, Davangere, Gadag and Belagavi to catch the first-day, first-show of the film. Many arrived wearing 'Toxic' T-shirts, carrying banners and cutouts of Yash and celebrating the release with music, fireworks and slogans.

In Raichur, 'Toxic' was released on three screens at INOX Mall, with all three shows running houseful. Fans travelled from distant places to watch the film and were seen wearing 'Toxic' T-shirts as they eagerly waited to see Yash on the big screen after a long gap.

In Bengaluru, fans gathered at Narthaki Theatre for the screening of the film, which stars Yash in the lead role. The excitement was also visible in Hyderabad, where fans gathered in large numbers at Sudharshan and Devi theatres for special screenings. A massive cutout poster of Yash was installed at the theatres, adding to the festive atmosphere.

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Chitradurga also witnessed a strong response to the film as morning shows began at Basaveshwara and Venteshwara cinema halls. The theatres were decorated with cutout banners, while fans cheered and showered flowers as Yash appeared on the screen.

The excitement peaked during Yash's entry scene, with fans cheering loudly inside the theatre. Many fans said they had been waiting for years to watch the actor in a new film and described the release as a celebration.

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In Davangere, fan celebrations began even before the film hit the screens. The movie was released at three theatres and SS Mall, with grand celebrations held near Trishul and Trinethra theatres. Thousands of fans gathered, danced to Nashik dhol beats and burst crackers while raising slogans such as 'Jai Yash, Jai Rocking Star'.

The fan shows at Trishul and Trinethra theatres began at 6 am. Fans also celebrated with electronic fireworks inside the theatre, while Yash's entry scene received a loud response at Trishul theatre.

In Gadag, fans gathered at Mahalakshmi Theatre for the release, with visuals showing the excitement surrounding the first-day shows.

Belagavi too witnessed a strong turnout, with fans thronging a cinema hall to watch 'Toxic'. One fan told ANI that he and his friends travelled 40 km to catch the first-day, first show.

"We are huge fans of Yash; that's why we've come to catch the first-day, first show. We travelled 40 km just for this; we are die-hard fans of Rocky Bhai," the fan said.

He added that watching the first-day, first-show of Yash's films had become a tradition for them.

The release of 'Toxic' has thus turned into a celebration for Yash fans across Karnataka, Hyderabad, Mumbai and other parts, with packed theatres and elaborate fan activities reflecting the anticipation surrounding the actor's return to the big screen.

The film follows a larger-than-life gangster story and explores themes of love, power, betrayal and redemption.

The film also focuses on the relationship between Raya and his son, Ticket. The trailer features Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi in key roles.