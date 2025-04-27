Zapuk Zupuk Box Office Collection Day 2: Suraj Chavan Starrer Marathi Film Yet To Cross ₹1 Crore

Zapuk Zupuk Box Office Collection: The Marathi film hit the big screens on April 25. With actor Suraj Chavan in the lead role, the film has been holding steady at the box office. With a decent opening, Zapuk Zupuk has amassed half a crore at the domestic box office.

How much did Zapuk Zupuk mint on day 2?

Zapuk Zupuk opened to a decent ₹0.24 crore at the domestic box office. While the number seems insipid in relation to movies from other languages, the collection is above average for a Marathi movie. On the second day of release, the Kedar Shinde directorial has added another ₹0.24 crore to its kitty. The movie registered the third-highest opening day for Marathi movies of 2025 after Mukkam Post Bombilwaadi and Fussclass Dabhade.



At the end of the two-day theatrical run, Zapuk Zupuk has amassed a total of ₹0.48 crore as per Sacnilk. The Sunday holiday today is expected to further boost the collections of the film. As per the trade analyst site, the film has grabbed the eighth spot in the list of top 10 Marathi grossers of the year. Fussclass Dabhade is the highest-grossing Marathi film of the year, as of now, with ₹3.64 crore in lifetime collection. This is followed by Sangeet Manapmaan, Ashi Hi Jamva Jamvi, Mukkam Post Bombilwaadi and Chiki Chiki Booboom Boom.

More about Zapuk Zupuk

Directed by Kedar Shinde, Zapuk Zupuk is a comedy movie. The film is centred around a middle-class, humble boy who falls in love with the daughter of a minister. To impress her, he and his friends embark on a whimsical journey to woo her. The film marks the debut of the Bigg Boss Marathi 5 winner, Suraj Chavan.



