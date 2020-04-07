Fact Check: Did Kathleen O’Mara Actually Write A Pandemic Poem In 1919?

Claim: A pandemic poem that was written by Kathleen O’Mara back in 1919 starting with the phrase "and the people stayed home" is currently going viral.
The rumour is about a poem which goes like "And people stayed at home", the poem is said to be written by Kathleen O'Mara in 1919 during the Spanish Flu. The poem is being shared currently since the world is facing another pandemic currently.
Image courtesy: Adolf Gomez/ Reddit
After an analysis of the Google Trends with respect to Kathleen O'Mara's poem, one can see that the people have been hugely interested to know whether she wrote a pandemic poem back in 1919. The maximum number of searches have been done on April 7, 2020.
Image courtesy: Google Trends
Here is one of the font formats one may have come across through the web, citing Kitty O'Meara as the author of the poem.
Image courtesy: Instagram
