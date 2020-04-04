Fact Check: Are The WHO Lockdown Protocol And Procedure For COVID-19 In India True?

Claim: WHO released lockdown protocol and procedure to fight against COVID-19

What is the rumour about?

Many social media forwards are being circulated all over the country stating that the WHO has released a protocol and the procedure of how the lockdown periods should be administered in India.

The message talks about the four steps of lockdown that are advised by the WHO to fight against the dangerous virus.

It also mentions that India had been following the first two steps till now and after April 14, a five-day relaxation period will be observed. After which the step 3 of the lockdown will start, which will last for 28 days. Five days later, step 4 of lockdown will take place which will stay for 15 days.

Another message shows a snippet stating that India's lockdown has been extended till May 4.

ALSO READ| Fact Check: Can UV Rays Kill The Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)?

Who started the rumour?

Social media forwards via WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter.

Here are a few examples of the message that is being forwarded.

Image courtesy: WhatsApp

ALSO READ| Fact Check: Will Helicopters Be Used To Spray Disinfectants To Eradicate Coronavirus?

Google Trends

After an analysis of the Google Trends with respect to the viral message on WHO lockdown protocol, one can see that the people have been hugely interested to know the truth about the message. It was found that the maximum number of searches have been done on April 3, 2020, and the number is expected to see a rise today as a lot of people want to know the truth about this viral rumour.

Image courtesy: Google Trends

ALSO READ| Fact Check: Did Italy Seek War Damages From China Due To The Coronavirus Outbreak?

Rating: False

Republic World did a fact check on WHO lockdown protocol

Republic World did a fact check on the "WHO lockdown protocol" rumour that has been circulating via social media messages. The claims made by these forwards are reported to be False.

WHO has not released any official statement regarding the protocols and measures to be followed to fight against the dangerous virus.

has not released any official statement regarding the protocols and measures to be followed to fight against the dangerous virus. The Indian Government has denied all the rumours talking about the lockdown to be extended after April 14, 2020.

has denied all the rumours talking about the lockdown to be extended after April 14, 2020. Reportedly, PM Modi has asked all the state governments to come up with a common exit plan after this lockdown ends on April 14.

ends on April 14. According to various reports, the lockdown will be lifted up in phases and not all together.

ALSO READ| Fact Check: Herd Of Deer On Ooty Road After The Coronavirus Lockdown In India?

Image courtesy: PIB fact check Twitter

ALSO READ| Fact Check: Are 52 WhatsApp Group Admins Detained At Dadar Cybercrime Police Station?

Is there any rumour you want Republic World to do a fact check on? Do you have facts about a rumour? Share your pictures or videos with Republic World on contact@republicworld.com or comment on this story itself.

ALSO READ| Fact Check: Are People In Italy Really Throwing Money On The Streets?