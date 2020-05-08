Fact Check: Will Disney Channel Shut Down In The USA Due To Disney+'s Popularity?

Origin

The Disney+ streaming service has created a strong foothold in the streaming wars, competing with streaming giants like Netflix and Prime Video. But as the streaming services become the home ground to debut new shows and movies, while sidetracking much traditional cable subscriptions, television channels have grown less in popularity. For various western countries, the default way to consume content has evolved from television channels to streaming services. In the wake of the success of Disney+, the traditional Disney channel has been removed from a number of countries around the world.

Also read: Fact Check: Is the 'Plandemic' Documentary true? Claims from the video debunked

As countries like Australia, Germany, France and Spain are experiencing the Disney channel shutting down, a number of internet users started pointing out that the same would happen for the Disney channel in the USA. Whereas some also expressed that they are sad to watch the channel get cancelled. Check out what netizens were claiming below -

Also read: Fact check: Was Dr Anthony Fauci's ex-employee in prison for exposing COVID-19 pandemic?

Will Disney channel shut down in the USA?

While Disney channel has been shut down in various countries around the world, no official statement regarding its cancellation in the USA has been made. Disney has already cancelled Disney themed channels across some major markets around the world too, while giving the utmost priority to their latest streaming platform, Disney+. The following channels have been removed from major countries-

Italy - Disney Channel

Italy - Disney Junior

Australia - Disney Channel

Australia - Disney Junior

Germany - Disney XD

France - Disney XD

Spain - Disney XD

The UK - Disney XD+

Also read: Fact Check: Is Chuck Norris Dead? Famous martial artist & beloved actor Still Alive

With growing popularity, Disney+ has become the staple for Disney to debut their latest content instead of cable channels. Whereas on the other hand, Disney has also removed a number of on-demand content that was available for various streaming services and put them on Disney+. But now the big question is whether Disney channel would be removed in the USA. Though the possibility of it happening is not uncertain, no official announcement has been made.

Also read: International fact checking network launches a WhatsApp bot to counter fake news

As of April 2020, Disney+ has racked up 50 million subscribers which is a feat on its own. By providing versatile content like Disney, Star Wars, Marvel and National Geographic, Disney+ is evidently becoming a one-stop for viewers with different tastes. It is still unproven whether Disney channel will be shutting down in the USA.

Also read: Fact check: Did China cancel the US Dollar peg at the stock market?