The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Fact Check: Are People Really Stuck In The Pilgrimage Centre Of Vaishno Devi?

Coronavirus

Are people really stuck in the Indian pilgrimage site of Vaishno Devi? Here is a fact check for rumours that claim the same. Read to know the truth.

Written By Surabhi Sabat | Mumbai | Updated On:
fact check

Claim: 400 people are stuck in Vaishno Devi amidst Coronavirus lockdown

What is the rumour about?

  • Some news portals showed that at least 400 people are stuck at Vaishno Devi. The reports said that pilgrims who visited the Vaishno Devi shrine were unable to come out from the area due to the coronavirus lockdown in the country. 
are people stuck in vaishno devi, vaishno devi news,

Image courtesy: PTI 

Who started the rumour?

  • Few media portals were seen to have initiated the misleading news through their social media handles. 
  • After that, many social media users started forwarding the same news through WhatsApp, Twitter and Facebook posts. 

Rating: False

Republic World did a fact Check on "people stuck in Vaishno Devi" rumour

  • Republic World did a fact check on the same and the rumour results appear to be false.
  • The Vaishno Devi pilgrimage yatra was actually shut down on March 18, while the Government of India had announced the lockdown on March 24. 
  • Many official sources negated this rumour through various Twitter posts. Take a look. 
fact check, are people stuck in vaishno devi, vaishno devi news, vaishno devi katra, vaishnodevi yatra

Image courtesy: PIB Twitter

CEO of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board and IAS J&K, Mr Ramesh Kumar Jangid also clarified the same through his Twitter post. 

fact check, are people stuck in vaishno devi, vaishno devi news, vaishno devi katra, vaishnodevi yatra

Image courtesy: Twitter

ALSO READ| Fact Check: Is The Audio Clip Of Pentatonix With 8D Technology A New Innovation?

PIB Fact check's Twitter handle also negated all the rumours indicating that 400 devotees are stranded at Vaishno Devi in Katra. PIB Fact Check clarifies any misinformation on government policies and schemes.

fact check, are people stuck in vaishno devi, vaishno devi news, vaishno devi katra, vaishnodevi yatra

Image courtesy: PIB Twitter

ALSO READ| Fact Check: Is Airtel Offering Free Recharge Of ₹598 With Free Data?

Google Trends analysis on people stuck in Vaishno Devi rumour

Take a look at the number of people who searched for the recent Vaishno Devi news on March 26, 2020. The keyword again saw a spike today as the news of 400 people being stranded in Vaishno Devi spread like wildfire. 

vaishno devi katra, are people stuck in vaishno devi, vaishno devi news,

Image courtesy: Google Trends

ALSO READ| Fact Check: Herd Of Deer On Ooty Road After The Coronavirus Lockdown In India?

Is there any rumour you want Republic World to do a fact check on? Do you have facts about a rumour? Share your pictures or videos with Republic World on contact@republicworld.com or comment on this story itself. 

ALSO READ| Fact Check: Will An Asteroid Really Hit Earth On April 29, 2020?

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Jaslok Hospital
JASLOK HOSPITAL ISSUES STATEMENT
Wipro
COVID19: AZIM PREMJI PLEDGES 1125CR
Arvind
ARVIND KEJRIWAL ANNOUNCES EX GRATIA
Delhi police
DELHI POLICE WARN AGAINST FAKE NEWS
Shahid Khaqan
ABBASI SLAMS IMRAN KHAN
Harbhajan
BHAJJI RELIVES BATTLE WITH AKHTAR