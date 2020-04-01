Fact Check: Are People Really Stuck In The Pilgrimage Centre Of Vaishno Devi?

Claim: 400 people are stuck in Vaishno Devi amidst Coronavirus lockdown

What is the rumour about?

Some news portals showed that at least 400 people are stuck at Vaishno Devi. The reports said that pilgrims who visited the Vaishno Devi shrine were unable to come out from the area due to the coronavirus lockdown in the country.

Image courtesy: PTI

Who started the rumour?

Few media portals were seen to have initiated the misleading news through their social media handles.

After that, many social media users started forwarding the same news through WhatsApp, Twitter and Facebook posts.

Rating: False

Republic World did a fact Check on "people stuck in Vaishno Devi" rumour

Republic World did a fact check on the same and the rumour results appear to be false.

The Vaishno Devi pilgrimage yatra was actually shut down on March 18, while the Government of India had announced the lockdown on March 24.

while the Government of India had announced the lockdown on March 24. Many official sources negated this rumour through various Twitter posts. Take a look.

Image courtesy: PIB Twitter

CEO of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board and IAS J&K, Mr Ramesh Kumar Jangid also clarified the same through his Twitter post.

Image courtesy: Twitter

PIB Fact check's Twitter handle also negated all the rumours indicating that 400 devotees are stranded at Vaishno Devi in Katra. PIB Fact Check clarifies any misinformation on government policies and schemes.

Image courtesy: PIB Twitter

Google Trends analysis on people stuck in Vaishno Devi rumour

Take a look at the number of people who searched for the recent Vaishno Devi news on March 26, 2020. The keyword again saw a spike today as the news of 400 people being stranded in Vaishno Devi spread like wildfire.

Image courtesy: Google Trends

