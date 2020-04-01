Fact Check: Are People Really Stuck In The Pilgrimage Centre Of Vaishno Devi?

Claim: 400 people are stuck in Vaishno Devi amidst Coronavirus lockdown
Image courtesy: PTI
Rating: False
Image courtesy: PIB Twitter
CEO of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board and IAS J&K, Mr Ramesh Kumar Jangid also clarified the same through his Twitter post.
Image courtesy: Twitter
ALSO READ| Fact Check: Is The Audio Clip Of Pentatonix With 8D Technology A New Innovation?
PIB Fact check's Twitter handle also negated all the rumours indicating that 400 devotees are stranded at Vaishno Devi in Katra. PIB Fact Check clarifies any misinformation on government policies and schemes.
Image courtesy: PIB Twitter
ALSO READ| Fact Check: Is Airtel Offering Free Recharge Of ₹598 With Free Data?
Take a look at the number of people who searched for the recent Vaishno Devi news on March 26, 2020. The keyword again saw a spike today as the news of 400 people being stranded in Vaishno Devi spread like wildfire.
Image courtesy: Google Trends
ALSO READ| Fact Check: Herd Of Deer On Ooty Road After The Coronavirus Lockdown In India?
Is there any rumour you want Republic World to do a fact check on? Do you have facts about a rumour? Share your pictures or videos with Republic World on contact@republicworld.com or comment on this story itself.
ALSO READ| Fact Check: Will An Asteroid Really Hit Earth On April 29, 2020?