Fact Check: Did Australia Announce A Lockdown For A Period Of 6 Months?

Australia is under lockdown for 6 months

False

"Australia lockdown for 6 months rumour" was initiated by?

When UK officials spoke about the possibilities of a 6-month lockdown in the country, the news of Australia facing the 6-month lockdown also came along.

Some Australian officials also mentioned the possibility of undergoing a 6-month lockdown if people don't take the COVID-19 infection scare seriously.

Republic World did a fact check on the Australia lockdown for 6 months rumour

However, Australia has NOT imposed a 6-month complete lockdown as of now, but they talked about a possibility of it to happen depending on how the medical data changes within a few weeks.

Australia started observing some restrictions in the country starting from March 23.

All the non-essential services including pubs, cafés, indoor sport locations, bars and worship places were ordered to be closed.

This was done in the wake of Australians not observing proper social distancing measures and were even seen flocking to Bondi beach, going to restaurants and even bars.

Victoria and South Wales states recorded a high number of COVID-19 positive cases.

Morrison stated that the health challenges that they are facing are one of the toughest situations Australia had had to face since World War II and people should prepare for a complete lockdown for 6 months if the medical data forces them to take such actions.

Currently, services like supermarket, pharmacies, freights and retail will still continue to be operational during this time.

PM said that the state and territories will take their respective control regarding the food markets.

Local authorities were recently seen dispersing people who were crowding the streets.

Different states are taking specific precautionary measures where western Australia and South Australia were seen tightening their border restrictions on March 21-22.

Recently, Myer announced that it will close down stores and work with a specific number of staff members amidst coronavirus infection scare.

In Australia, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 patients currently stands at 3166 on March 27.

BREAKING: Victoria and NSW will push for a lockdown of non-essential activities, including businesses. No going to restaurants, no going to pubs.

Victoria will also push for schools to be shut from Tuesday. If not agreed by National Cabinet tonight, Victoria will go it alone. — Andrew Probyn (@andrewprobyn) March 22, 2020

Currently, all the measures are being taken to ensure that the country is prepared for a future lockdown if people don't follow social distancing rules. A medical company has even started producing surgical masks in bulk to comply with the needs of the people ahead of a possible lockdown.

With Fed Govt support, Med-Con’s already doubled the number of surgical masks it’s making & that will grow even further. It’s one of many Aussie manufacturers stepping up to make sure we have the essential supplies we need to get through the outbreak of COVID-19!

🎥 - @abc730 pic.twitter.com/iVpHKCyzCc — Karen Andrews MP (@karenandrewsmp) March 27, 2020

Google trends analysis of the rumour

Take a look at the Google trends after a number of people misunderstood the 6-month lockdown news in Australia. The spike in the number of people who want to know the truth about the news exploded on March 27.

Image courtesy: Google trends

Related queries that people search for

Australian PM advocates people to follow self-isolation rules

Image Courtesy: Scott Morrison Twitter

Scott Morrison's speech about travel bans

Image courtesy: A still from Scott Morrison's interview regarding forced self-quarantine

Australia bans all foreign nationals from entering the country starting midnight today until it is safe to remove the travel bans.

Only Australian nationals and residents and their family members would be allowed to enter the country while they need to follow the 14-day quarantine rule, failing which they could also face jail time and a fine as well.

and their family members would be allowed to enter the country while they need to follow the 14-day quarantine rule, failing which they could also face jail time and a fine as well. Reportedly 170 Australians from all over the world are still out of Australia and are in need to come home.

The PM has mentioned a new set of guidelines on Wednesday where all the public locations are still open but they are being restricted and advised to follow social distancing guidelines.

Morrison also mentioned that the schools will restart after their term break, after which distance learning could also be followed.

People are advised to avoid travelling overseas because when they come back, they put the existing citizens of the county in danger.

