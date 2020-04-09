Fact Check: Did Some Coronavirus-infected Dead Bodies Wash Ashore In Libya?

During the time when fear and worry is gripping the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, there are many people who are posting videos and articles that bring forward false stories. These stories are not only wrong but they also send out fearful messages that could have serious consequences. One such video that has settled down on many social media accounts is of the Libyan coast.

Claim:

A video that is going viral on social media claims that it is a clipping from the Libyan coast where a bunch of dead bodies washed ashore. In a disturbing post, these claim that the bodies are coronavirus positive and that they are being thrown in the sea by some countries. This is a brutal post and includes a bizarre narrative. It also asks people to stop eating seafood. Here is a Facebook post about dead bodies thrown in sea:

Rating: Fake

Upon doing a reverse image search of some snippets from the video, searches show the same video posted in the year 2014. In an upsetting incident in the year 2014, a boat had capsized near the coast of Libya. As per reports, the bodies washed up 30 miles east of Tripoli. Tripoli is the capital of Libya. The report also claimed that the African migrants were making their way inside mainland Europe illegally when this incident took place. Getty Images also show the same picture and informs of the news in 2014.

(Source: Getty Images)

The video is from a boating accident in the year 2014

Origin:

The video shared by people as coronavirus affected dead bodies is shared across on all social media. This particularly gory video not only instils fear in the minds of the people, but also might lead to them believing in something which is misleading. A British news source's report dated from 2014 adds on to the understanding of the incident better. It talks about how it was speculated that nearly 200 migrants drowned when the boat sank. They were attempting to cross Libya and enter mainland Europe. It also talks about how it was a small vessel but it was crammed with men, women and children. Here is a snippet of a report made by an Arabic news portal in 2014 about the incident:

(Source: Arabic21)

