Fact Check: Are People In The United Kingdom Burning Down 5G Towers?

The ongoing coronavirus outbreak has led to a number of conspiracy theories being circulated around the origin of the virus. While some people are calling it a cultivated virus, others are conspiring that the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak is a result of the newly introduced 5G cellular connectivity. Though these conspiracy theories have little to no credible information to back their claims, it does not stop people from believing the things they are presented.

Claim -

It was reported over the weekend that various cellular towers were subjected to arson. Various 5G towers were burned down in the UK in the wake of people deeming 5G responsible for the coronavirus outbreak across the globe. The burned cell towers belonged to Vodafone, EE and Three UK companies who have confirmed that their respective 5G towers were attacked.

5G tower burned to the ground in England. pic.twitter.com/ATh7w3Y4eL — ₿ TruthRaider ⚡️ (@TruthRaiderHQ) April 3, 2020

[The "5G to New Crown" rumors, the signal tower was burned, British officials blamed] Recently, the signal towers in Birmingham and Merseyside in the United Kingdom were arson destroyed, and the rumors of "5G network caused the new crown virus" are also in the UK Prevail. pic.twitter.com/pbG89b34Ko — wangfeng (@wangfen56454009) April 5, 2020

Rating - True

Various 5G towers in the United Kingdom were attacked by arsonists. The cell towers were burned down as the conspiracy theory of 5G cellular connection being responsible for the ongoing coronavirus outbreak has spread widely on the internet. Four major cellular companies from the UK have also issued a joint statement to stop people from burning down 5G towers.

Origin -

The conspiracy theory surrounding 5G data connection and the coronavirus outbreak started from various YouTube channels and spread out to almost every social media platform on the internet. One such theory claims that the coronavirus outbreak began in Wuhan City, China after the 5G connection started rolling out over there. Another theory claims that the radiation emitted by the 5G towers deplete oxygen levels in the atmosphere and cause breathing issues for human beings. But, all these theories have been debunked and do not hold any credibility.

Google Trends analysis -

As the news about 5G towers getting burned down in the UK started circulating on the internet, many people were quick to search whether the incident actually took place. This resulted in a surge of Google searches for the same topic. Check out Google Analysis below -

