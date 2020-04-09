Fact Check: Did WHO Say It May Enter Homes & Remove Coronavirus Positive Cases By Force?

Claim: WHO official says that they may have to enter homes and remove family members infected by COVID-19.

Rating: Misinterpreted

What is the rumour about?

During a press briefing, a WHO official said that "they may have to start entering people's homes and remove family members affected due to Coronavirus".

The WHO official stated that they intend to shift people tested positive for Coronavirus to an isolated area away from their homes.

This statement by the official has created panic all over the world as people are worried about their family members being forcefully taken away from their houses.

Check out the number of views this video has received. Similar videos are being circulated all over the web. Within 2 days they have received over 48K views.

Who started the rumour?

After the news was aired on Fox News TV channel on April 6, 2020, people started misinterpreting the actual news that was conveyed by the WHO official.

Many people started sharing the snippet of the news channel and captioned it saying that the WHO is planning to enter people's houses and remove the family members infected with COVID-19 by force.

Google Trends

After an analysis of the Google Trends with respect to the news stating that WHO officials will remove the family members out of their houses, one can see that people have been hugely interested to know about the same. According to the Google Trends analysis, the maximum number of people were searching for it on April 8, 2020.

Republic World did a fact check on the "WHO official to remove family members" rumour

According to the fact check done by the Republic World team, the viral message forwards that have been circulating all over social media were found to be misinterpreted.

The WHO official, Dr Michael Ryan said that for combating the spread of the virus, authorities may have to move the family members to an isolated designated facility.

He suggested that the need of the hour in major locations of the world is to find the family members who may be affected in each household so that they can be isolated to a different facility in a safe and dignified manner.

There was no mention by the WHO official that the people would be removed from their houses by force.

On March 30, 2020, Dr Michael Ryan, Executive Director of WHO's Health Emergencies Programme, gave a statement with regards to the next step to stop the Coronavirus transmission. He said that most of the transmissions are actually happening in the same household at the family level.

Tucker Carlson who hosts the Tucker Carlson Tonight Show, was seen to implicate that such statements may cause violence in the public. However, this press briefing by Dr Ryan isn't being talked about on major news channels yet.

The video showing a snippet of the 4th Amendment Bill's definition was NOT shown in the actual broadcast during the Tucker Carlson show. Here is the image from a YouTube channel named "Mrgunsngear B Channel".

According to the latest recommendation by CDC, areas with high community-based transmission are advised to use cloth coverings on their faces.

Breaking: CDC’s recommendation on use of cloth face coverings, especially in areas of significant community-based transmission of #COVID19. Read more: https://t.co/jhU7jyJKwd — Dr. Robert R. Redfield (@CDCDirector) April 3, 2020

