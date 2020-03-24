Dr Ramesh Gupta's Book Jantu Vigyan Page 1072 Claims Coronavirus Medicine? Fact Check!

CLAIM:

This is the "Dr Ramesh Gupta's Book Jantu Vigyan claims Coronavirus Medicine" rumour that we are reviewing and writing about.

RATING:

"Coronavirus vaccine found in Dr Ramesh Gupta's Book Jantu Vigyan" - FALSE

What’s the rumour about?

A book titled Modern Zoology or Adhunik Jantu Vigyan has recently surfaced on the web. Apparently, the book mentions the medicines to prescribe to Coronavirus affected patients.

It is been said that the science book has been a part of UP Board’s curriculum for Class 12 students since 2001.

It mentions that the remedy for coronavirus are medicines like aspirin, antihistamine, nasal spray, etc

People started sharing this post without even going to the roots of the claims, which caused confusion in many people. Here is what people are sharing about Dr. Ramesh Gupta’s book. Take a look.

Image courtesy: Vijay Kumar Twitter

Google trends analysis of Dr Ramesh Gupta book rumour

Check out the insane amount of people who searched for Jantu Vighyan book and why there is a need to clarify their doubts.

Image courtesy: Google Trends

Republic TV did a fact check on the book

The statement is false according to the fact check performed by the Republic TV team.

according to the fact check performed by the Republic TV team. Is the treatment mentioned in Dr. Ramesh Gupta book effective for COVID-19 treatment? – NO

Even the WHO states that the coronaviruses are a large family of viruses, which affects animals and humans. Because the coronaviruses depict a family of viruses, it means that there are many types of coronaviruses present. Because the one that is discovered now was never found earlier, that is why it is being called as novel coronavirus or COVID-19.

WHO clearly mentions that the medicines haven't been found for this virus yet.

So, is what written in Dr Ramesh Gupta’s book wrong?

No, but the remedy mentioned is for that form of coronaviruses which cause the common cold. It is clearly visible from the page people are sharing that the Coronavirus remedies mentioned in the book are for those viruses that cause the common cold.

COVID-19's symptoms differ from common cold-causing viruses in the form of fever, tiredness, and dry cough, and sometimes shortness of breath as well.

Here is what WHO says about the availability of medicines for coronavirus.

Image courtesy: WHO

Even the PIB department performed a fact check and shared their report on Twitter. Take a look at the Twitter screenshot.

Image courtesy: PIB Twitter

In recent days, there have been many rumours like these, including the "Russia left 800 lions the streets to ensure that no person is walking on the streets" or the "NASA Satellite SD13 Wave Detector detecting the killing of coronaviruses due to high soundwave created at 5 pm in India on Janta Curfew". Republic TV had done a fact check about the same rumours and look what we found. Take a look at the link below.

