The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

No, Russia Did Not Unleash Lions On The Street To Keep People In Lockdown

Travel

Fact check - Did Russia unleash lions on the street? Vladimir Putin was in the news after he apparently unleashed 500 lions. Check details about the FAKE news.

Written By Surabhi Sabat | Mumbai | Updated On:
did russia unleash lions on the street

Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, a series of fake news pertaining to the pandemic has been circulating on the internet. Recently, a news piece that Russian President Vladimir Putin has unleashed 500 lions on the streets of Russia to force people to stay at home went viral online. 

ALSO READ| Things To Do At Home To Entertain Yourself Amid The Coronavirus Crisis

Were there Lions on the streets of Russia?

Many social media users spread the news that Vladimir Putin unleashed lions on the streets to keep the people isolated and confined to their homes. Social media users were seen forwarding the post without checking its authenticity. 

ALSO READ| Countries In The World That Are NOT Affected By Coronavirus? Here Is A Complete List

Did Russia really unleash lions on the street?

did russia unleash lions on the street, vladimir putin unleashed lions, coronavirus in russia, russia lions on street, russia 500 lions, read about whether vladimir putin unleashed lions on street, russia lions on street news, amidst coronavirus in russia a fake news has been getting viral, check did russia unleash lions on the street

Image source: Mohammad Ahmed Twitter

ALSO READ | Countries In The World That Are AFFECTED By Coronavirus; See The Detailed World Map

No Russia, did not unleash lions on the street to ensure that people adhere to lockdown and quarantine protocols, despite what various social media users and fake news outlets peddled.

The pictures that were widely circulated on social media is of a lion in South Africa. The picture is from back in the year 2016 when the lion was seen strolling the streets in the middle of the night. The lion was borrowed from a nearby lion park for filming purposes.

The lion's name is Columbus and the officials had confirmed during that time that he was not on loose and was actually brought by the production crew. The lion can also be seen resting his front legs on the back of a car in one picture. Take a look. 

did russia unleash lions on the street, vladimir putin unleashed lions, coronavirus in russia, russia lions on street, russia 500 lions, read about whether vladimir putin unleashed lions on street, russia lions on street news, amidst coronavirus in russia a fake news has been getting viral, check did russia unleash lions on the street

Image source: Col kfc Twitter

ALSO READ| Quarantine Tips To Maintain Mental Well-being During Coronavirus Outbreak

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Shivraj
SHIVRAJ CHOUHAN TAKES OATH AS CM
COVID-19
RAHUL GANDHI ACCUSES CENTRE
India
WHO LAUDS INDIA'S RESPONSE
MHA
MHA SEEKS APPROPRIATE ACTION
IndiGo
INDIGO EMPLOYEES OSTRACIZED
Sonam Kapoor
SONAM DISAPPROVES SWARA'S HAIRCUT