Fact Check: Did Italy Actually Set Up Roadside ICUs To Treat Coronavirus Patients?

Claim: Roadside ICUs set up in Italy to treat coronavirus patients
According to the rumour, hospitals had set up many ICUs on the streets to accommodate more patients in Italy. It says that the hospitals do not have enough beds to treat patients in Italy.
Italy currently has 110,574 positive COVID-19 cases and over 13000 deaths since its first case around February 15, 2020.
Image courtesy: Facebook
Many posts were found circulating on Facebook and Twitter stating that the streets were filled with patients due to COVID-19 outbreak in Italy. Check out the WhatsApp message that is being forwarded all over the world.
Image courtesy: WhatsApp
After an analysis of the Google Trends with respect to the roadside ICUs in Italy topic, one can see that people have been hugely interested to know about the same topic. The maximum number of searches have been done on March 31, 2020.
Image courtesy: Google Trends
ALSO READ| Fact Check: Did Donald Trump Send 18 Tonnes Of PPE To China?
Image courtesy: Google Trends
ALSO READ| Fact Check: Did Italy Seek War Damages From China Due To The Coronavirus Outbreak?
Rating: False
Image courtesy: Facebook
ALSO READ| Fact Check: Is Sharing Messages About Coronavirus Illegal Under Disaster Management Act?
Image courtesy: Twitter
The below image shows incubators for new babies being carried outside the hospital after the earthquake struck Zagreb. The image was taken from this Twitter video.
FC Dinamo's soccer fans "Bad Blue Boys" are saveing newborn babies from hospital...#earthquake #Croatia#CroatiaEarthquake #Zagreb #zagrebearthquake #badblueboys— Adriana Vukovich (@AdrianaVukovich) March 22, 2020
❤❤❤❤❤💪🇭🇷💪❤❤❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/7HhBYddW2G
ALSO READ| Fact Check: Are People Really Stuck In The Pilgrimage Centre Of Vaishno Devi?
The below pic was taken from a Twitter post mentioning the plight of the mothers who can be seen carrying their newborns on the street in Zagreb, Croatia. after a hospital was evacuated due to the earthquake.
Image courtesy: Twitter
Is there any rumour you want Republic World to do a fact check on? Do you have facts about a rumour? Share your pictures or videos with Republic World on contact@republicworld.com or comment on this story itself.
ALSO READ| Fact Check: Is The Video Of A Man Smearing Sweat On An Elevator, From Hong Kong?