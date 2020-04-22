Fact Check: Did The US State Of Missouri Sue China Over The Coronavirus Outbreak?

The coronavirus pandemic has evidently taken over the world and become a global threat which has led to over 178 thousand deaths to date. Ever since the coronavirus pandemic has spread globally, many people across the globe have blatantly and unabashedly blamed China for the current situation. While some conspiracy theorists have blamed China to have cultivated the virus as a bioweapon, some are blaming the country for poor management of the virus and allow it to spread across the globe.

Claim -

Various posts on social media were recently going viral which claimed that the Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has sued the Chinese government for lying about the contagious nature of the virus. Claims suggested furthermore that the Chinese government silenced whistleblowers in an attempt to increase the spread of the coronavirus. As per these claims, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has allegedly demanded for China to be held accountable for their actions.

Rating - True

The Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed a case against the Chinese government alleging that they have lied to the people across the globe. The claims about Eric Schmitt accusing China of trying to hide the real threat of the coronavirus outbreak have also been proven true. Eric Schmitt recently took to his Twitter and also blamed China for 'unleashing' a global coronavirus pandemic.

The Chinese government lied, concealed and covered-up. They unleashed a global #COVID19 pandemic.



Today, Missouri took action to hold them accountable. https://t.co/oqMDPvGFSD — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) April 22, 2020

Today I filed suit against the Chinese government to seek recovery for the devastating loss of life & economic suffering Missourians face as a result of the #COVID19 pandemic.



The bottom line: they lied to the world & should be held accountable. https://t.co/Q2JgnAHLCH — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) April 21, 2020

