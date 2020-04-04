Fact Check: Has PM Modi Announced That Lockdown Will Be Extended Up Till May 4?

Claim: PM Modi's announcement that the lockdown had been extended till May 4.
Read: PM Modi Shares Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Iconic Poem After '9mins-9PM' Appeal, Watch
What is the rumour about?
- The rumour includes a screengrab which has been doing rounds on social media allegedly from a news channel's broadcast on PM Modi's address to the nation.
- The screengrab from the news channel reads 'All India lockdown increased till 0.4th May' as one of its main headlines.
- It also reads that PM Modi has announced that everything will remain shut till May 4.
Read: Fact Check: Are The WHO Lockdown Protocol And Procedure For COVID-19 In India True?
Who started the rumour?
- Social media forwards
- People have been circulating these messages all over WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter.
After an analysis of the Google Trends with respect to the "Lockdown extended in India", the trends reflect a sharp rise in the term being searched on Google seeing a peak between the period of March 29-April 4.
Image courtesy: Google Trends
Read: Fact Check: Does PM Modi's Announcement For April 5 Have A Connection With Numerology?
Rating: False
Republic World did a fact check
- Republic World did a fact check on various message forwards related to PM Modi's announcement of a lockdown extension and found them to be False.
- No such announcement was made by PM Modi during his address to the nation.
- The only announcement made by PM Modi was to light a 'Diya', candle or torch or mobiles on April 5, at 9 pm for 9 minutes from the balconies or corridors of their homes.
- There has been no announcement made by the government to extend the lockdown period till May 4.
- Any other images about all services being shut and the lockdown being extended till May 4 are fabricated.
Even PIB did a fact check on this and found the image to be fabricated