Fact Check: Has PM Modi Announced That Lockdown Will Be Extended Up Till May 4?

Claim: PM Modi's announcement that the lockdown had been extended till May 4.

What is the rumour about?

The rumour includes a screengrab which has been doing rounds on social media allegedly from a news channel's broadcast on PM Modi's address to the nation.

The screengrab from the news channel reads 'All India lockdown increased till 0.4th May' as one of its main headlines.

It also reads that PM Modi has announced that everything will remain shut till May 4.

Who started the rumour?

Social media forwards

People have been circulating these messages all over WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter.

After an analysis of the Google Trends with respect to the "Lockdown extended in India", the trends reflect a sharp rise in the term being searched on Google seeing a peak between the period of March 29-April 4.

Image courtesy: Google Trends

Rating: False

Republic World did a fact check

Republic World did a fact check on various message forwards related to PM Modi's announcement of a lockdown extension and found them to be False.

No such announcement was made by PM Modi during his address to the nation.

The only announcement made by PM Modi was to light a 'Diya', candle or torch or mobiles on April 5, at 9 pm for 9 minutes from the balconies or corridors of their homes.

There has been no announcement made by the government to extend the lockdown period till May 4.

Any other images about all services being shut and the lockdown being extended till May 4 are fabricated.

Even PIB did a fact check on this and found the image to be fabricated