Fact Check: Does Home Minister Amit Shah Have Coronavirus?

Claim: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been infected with COVID-19
What is the rumour about?
- The rumour includes a screengrab which has been doing rounds on social media allegedly from a news channel's broadcast stating that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been infected with COVID-19
- The screengrab from the news channel also claims that Amit Shah had visited Italy last week for a tour after which he got infected with Coronavirus.
- It also claims that he spread COVID-19 because he was not tested after his return
Who started the rumour?
- Social media forwards
- People have been circulating these messages all over WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter.
Rating: False
Republic World did a fact check
- Republic World did a fact check on various message forwards related to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's health or possible infection of Coronavirus and found them to be False.
- The Home Minister has not been tested positive for COVID-19
- In addition to this, Amit Shah did not visit Italy last week for any purposes
- Any rumour regarding Amit Shah having or spreading Coronavirus is fabricated
Even PIB did a fact check on this and found the image to be morphed
