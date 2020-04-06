The Debate
Fact Check: Does Home Minister Amit Shah Have Coronavirus?

Coronavirus

The rumor includes a screengrab which has been doing rounds on social media stating that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been infected with Coronavirus.

Claim: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been infected with COVID-19

Read: Fact Check: Has PM Modi Announced That Lockdown Will Be Extended Up Till May 4?

What is the rumour about?

  • The rumour includes a screengrab which has been doing rounds on social media allegedly from a news channel's broadcast stating that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been infected with COVID-19
  • The screengrab from the news channel also claims that Amit Shah had visited Italy last week for a tour after which he got infected with Coronavirus. 
  • It also claims that he spread COVID-19 because he was not tested after his return

Read: Fact Check: Are The WHO Lockdown Protocol And Procedure For COVID-19 In India True?

Who started the rumour?

  • Social media forwards
  • People have been circulating these messages all over WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter.

Rating: False

Read: Fact Check: Herd Of Deer On Ooty Road After The Coronavirus Lockdown In India?

Republic World did a fact check

  • Republic World did a fact check on various message forwards related to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's health or possible infection of Coronavirus and found them to be False. 
  • The Home Minister has not been tested positive for COVID-19
  • In addition to this, Amit Shah did not visit Italy last week for any purposes 
  • Any rumour regarding Amit Shah having or spreading Coronavirus is fabricated 

Even PIB did a fact check on this and found the image to be morphed 

Read: Fact Check: Did Italy Seek War Damages From China Due To The Coronavirus Outbreak?

