Fact Check: WIll India Have A Complete Lockdown From September 25?

Recently, an order has been circulating all over the social media revealing about the National Disaster Management Authority that was released on September 10th. The order states that it has directed the Indian government to re-impose a nationwide lockdown from 25th September. The order states that due to the COVID-19 cases increasing daily and the number of deaths is rising in the country, the National Disaster Management Authority i.e. NDMA has directed all the ministries and departments of Government of India including State Government and Union Territories to take preventive measures to contain this COVID outbreak so that the number of cases doesn't increase any further. The order states that the NDMA along with the Planning Commission of India has urged the GOI and PMO, MHRD, to reimpose a lockdown in India for a period of 46 days. The lockdown should start on September 25th.

According to our fact check analysis of this current Government order, it was found that the claim is completely false. There is no such circular shared by the NDMA to GOI, nor has NDMA shared any such post on its social media.

The Fact Check department of the GOI, PIB, has tweeted about the same stating that the reimposition of a nationwide lockdown from Sept. 25 is not correct. There is no such circular released by the Disaster Management Department of India on September 10th. Take a look at their tweet.

Claim: An order purportedly issued by National Disaster Management Authority claims that it has directed the government to re-impose a nationwide #Lockdown from 25th September. #PIBFactCheck: This order is #Fake. @ndmaindia has not issued any such order to re-impose lockdown. pic.twitter.com/J72eeA62zl — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 12, 2020

Google Trends Analysis

Following the spread of this circular on WhatsApp forwards, many people have been searching about the complete lockdown from September 25 in India. The search trends were heavy at 10 am in the morning today when people were searching about whether the circular is correct or false. India is currently in the unlocking phase while certain states are still under lockdown. There has been no circular shared by the Disaster Management Department of India to the MHRD and the state government to reimpose a nationwide lockdown from Sept. 25th for 46 days.

