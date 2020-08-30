Ranvir Shorey claims he was 'abused' by Bhatts as he reacts to story on affair with Pooja

Kangana Ranaut had been at the forefront of the voice against the 'movie mafia' in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, and one person to support her then was Ranvir Shorey. The actor had also hit out at the unfavourable practices of the film industry like nepotism and favourtism, while naming the Bhatt family. He has now claimed that a ‘malicious PR campaign’ was run against him after his relationship with Pooja Bhatt, though he claimed he was the one being ‘abused.’

READ: Ranvir Shorey Recalls Comparisons With Sushant's Case, Says Tiff With Bhatts' Sparked Lies

Ranvir Shorey on campaign against him

A feature story about Pooja Bhatt, who is in the news for the release of Sadak 2, had claimed that she was in an ‘abusive relationship’ with Ranvir Shorey. The latter was not pleased with the headline, and claimed that such articles were result of a ‘sustained defamatory & malicious PR campaign’ against him by the ‘film moguls'. The Sacred Games 2 star claimed that the media would not ‘bother to fact-check’ the police records and media reports, that stated that he was the one ‘abused’ by them.

These kind of articles are the result of the sustained defamatory & malicious PR campaign that these film moguls have targeted me with for years! None of the media will bother to fact check old police and media records that will show that it was I who was abused by them! — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) August 28, 2020

Ranvir and Pooja were in a live-in relationship around the start of the millennium, and both had made allegations of physical abuse at each other on one ocasion. She then married Manish Makhija.

Reacting to the article further, Ranvir stated that Manish used to be his best friend till that incident, but he ‘turned around and married’ Pooja Bhatt. Ranvir claimed that the relationships were ‘manipulated’ and ‘psychological warfare’ was used all across.

This guy in the photos used to be my best friend right up until after the incident, and then turned around and married her. All kinds of relationships are manipulated and psychological warfare used. 🙏🏽 — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) August 28, 2020

Pooja-Manish parted ways after 11 years of marriage in 2014.

READ:Pooja Bhatt Uploads A Dynamic Picture With 'Sadak 2' Co-star Sanjay Dutt, See Post

Ranvir Shorey on Republic TV had highlighted the phase from 2003-05, where he faced a similar situation as what was being reported about Sushant allegedly being ‘boycotted.’ He had then said, “I had a huge fallout with the Bhatts and what followed, the facts are similar to that that are coming out with Susant’s death. The ostracisation, spreading of lies and rumours through press and media, or through the grapevine making you feel disoriented, a sense of doom.”

READ:Pooja Bhatt Hails 'Sadak 2' Crew Ahead Of Release; Calls Them 'the Unsung Champs'

READ:Pooja Bhatt's Instagram Going Private To Alia Wishing BFF; A Look At Bhatt Sisters' Week

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.