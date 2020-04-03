The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Fact Check: Has Medical Council Of India Recruited MBBS Students To Fight Coronavirus?

Coronavirus

Fact check: A recent forwarded post on social media was suggesting that MBBS students are being recruited to provide help amidst coronavirus has been falsified.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
fact check

The coronavirus outbreak in India has been a battleground for medical care professionals who have been tirelessly working in order to provide assistance to people hit with the virus. Be it on social media or on-field, doctors, nurses and other medical caregivers have committed to help citizens of India. But, one fake piece of information doing rounds on social media recently suggested that the Medical Council of India has advised various states to recruit MBBS undergraduates in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in India. 

Also read: Fact Check: Did Delhi AIIMS doctor share a list of symptoms for coronavirus?

Claim

A recent social media post that went viral featured a note from the Medical Council of India. In the note, it was stated that as the ongoing pandemic is spread across the country, additional medical assistance is required. To do the needful, all Government/private owned medical colleges were advised to recruit all MBBS undergraduate interns and students from April 3, 2020. The note also claimed that all State/UT Government and universities have been given the responsibility of training and transport of the students. 

go corona

Also read: Fact Check: Does the coronavirus study in France prove chloroquine to be the vaccine?

Rating - False

No such notice has been issued by the Medical Council of India. Besides this, the Government of India has also not spoken about recruiting the MBBS undergraduates due to the coronavirus pandemic. After the doctored notice started circulating on social media, the Medical Council of India also issued a message on their official website, urging people not to believe any messages circulating on social media. 

ali bhai

Image courtesy - Medical Council of India official website

Also read: Fact Check: Are people really stuck in the pilgrimage centre of Vaishno Devi?

Origin

Social media has evidently become a hub for people to spread unverified news. Similarly, the forged notice which suggested MBBS undergraduates have been recruited to go on the field was also circulated heavily on social media. The notice found its way to WhatsApp messenger too as various users forwarded it without verifying the source. 

Also read: Fact Check: Is the video of a man smearing sweat on an elevator, from Hong Kong?

Also read: Fact Check: Are two antibiotics found to be successful in curing coronavirus?

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Coronavirus
KOLKATA POLICE SING SONG
Ravi Shastri
RAVI'S 1ST RESPONSE TO PM'S APPEAL
PM Modi
PM MODI SPEAKS TO PRINCE CHARLES
Sambit Patra
SAMBIT PATRA SLAMS SIBAL
Coronavirus
BMC: CHECK LOCALITY'S COVID CASES
Modi
PM MODI ON SOCIAL DISTANCING