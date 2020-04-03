Fact Check: Has Medical Council Of India Recruited MBBS Students To Fight Coronavirus?

The coronavirus outbreak in India has been a battleground for medical care professionals who have been tirelessly working in order to provide assistance to people hit with the virus. Be it on social media or on-field, doctors, nurses and other medical caregivers have committed to help citizens of India. But, one fake piece of information doing rounds on social media recently suggested that the Medical Council of India has advised various states to recruit MBBS undergraduates in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in India.

Claim

A recent social media post that went viral featured a note from the Medical Council of India. In the note, it was stated that as the ongoing pandemic is spread across the country, additional medical assistance is required. To do the needful, all Government/private owned medical colleges were advised to recruit all MBBS undergraduate interns and students from April 3, 2020. The note also claimed that all State/UT Government and universities have been given the responsibility of training and transport of the students.

Rating - False

No such notice has been issued by the Medical Council of India. Besides this, the Government of India has also not spoken about recruiting the MBBS undergraduates due to the coronavirus pandemic. After the doctored notice started circulating on social media, the Medical Council of India also issued a message on their official website, urging people not to believe any messages circulating on social media.

Image courtesy - Medical Council of India official website

A MCI advisory being circulated on social media, stating that MBBS UGs and students will be recruited for assistance in healthcare against #Covid19, is FAKE.#PIBFactCheck :

The advisory is #Fake. Medical council of India has NOT issued any such advisory. pic.twitter.com/u1i3rYZeIC — ROB Patna (@ROB_Patna) April 2, 2020

Origin

Social media has evidently become a hub for people to spread unverified news. Similarly, the forged notice which suggested MBBS undergraduates have been recruited to go on the field was also circulated heavily on social media. The notice found its way to WhatsApp messenger too as various users forwarded it without verifying the source.

