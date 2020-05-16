Face Check: Is The Date Sheet Of CBSE Examination For Class 10 & 12 Out?

Claim: A WhatsApp forward claimed the to-be date sheet of the CBSE Board Examination for Class 10 and Class 12 starting from July 1.

What is the rumour about?

The WhatsApp forward included a date sheet for the CBSE Board examination of Class 10 and Class 12 for the remaining and rescheduled examination in India and North-East district of Delhi. The date sheet mentioned the examination dates from July 1 to July 8 and the timings.

Rating: FALSE

Fact Check

The HRD minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has announced that the date sheet for CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams will be announced at 5 PM on Saturday. Taking to Twitter, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has clarified that the WhatsApp forward is fake.

Earlier on May 8, the minister had said that the remaining exams of CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 would be conducted from July 1 to July 15. Last week, the HRD ministry had also announced that JEE (MAIN) test will be held from July 18, 20, 21, 22 & 23 and JEE (ADVANCED) to be held in August, while the medical entrance exam NEET to be held on July 26.

Claim - A whatsapp forward claiming to be Date Sheet of #CBSE Board examination for Class 10th & 12th.#PIBFactCheck: #Fake forwards. Union HRD Minister @DrRPNishank will be releasing the date sheet for the same at 5 pm today.



Check: https://t.co/qCtXp7x2rB pic.twitter.com/7JNxsZTwsK — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 16, 2020

