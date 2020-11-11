Fact Check: Has Netflix Been Giving A Free Year Subscription Recently?

Recently, many social media users over the world reported receiving emails claiming a Netflix free trial. According to Scam Detector and LoveMoney portals, the email from Netflix mentions that they select only a few users from amongst a thousand of people to give them a free year of Netflix subscription. One user also mentioned that some even received emails to complete a survey after which they would be receiving a Netflix free 1 year subscription. Read on to know more about the latest claims about a free trial being gifted to Netflix users.

ALSO READ| Republic Gives Economic Times 24-hour Notice On Fake Story; 9pm Deadline For Mumbai Police

Fact check: Is Netflix giving a free year trial?

The OTT giant Netlfix used to offer a 30 day free trial for new customers who want to try the platform before subscribing to it. Netflix had given a free 1 month trial for many years, however, they stopped this marketing plan in October this year. According to Decider portal, Netflix spokesperson has talked about different marketing promotions and proving a free trial is not amongst those marketing options. So, Netflix is not offering one year or 1 month free trials to anyone anymore. The emails regarding the free trials are all part of a phishing scam and the users are requested not to sign up for it, as the aim of the scam is to steal your money and personal details.

How to detect Netflix fraud emails?

There are different versions of the Netflix fraud emails that offer a free year trial. Some use the "you are one among the selected users" theme while others let people fill out a survey form, at the end of which they are redirected to another phishing website which steals details of the user's Netflix account details which usually has their credit card or payment gateways details and thus end up stealing your money. It is advised that whenever anyone receives such emails, delete it and do not click on any link. Moreover, people can even see who has actually sent the email as any Netflix promotional email would be sent from their official email id and would be encrypted.

ALSO READ| Fact Check: Netflix & Amazon Prime Giving Free Subscriptions During Coronavirus Lockdown?

Google Trends Analysis

As of November 11, 2020 today, Google trends show that people have been searching about the keyword "Netflix 30 days free trial countries." This is to search about the countries where Netflix free 1 year subscription is being given. Here is the Google trends Analysis for today. It can be seen that a 100 percentile of people have been searching about the same at 9:30 am today.

Image credits: Google Trends

ALSO READ| Alex Trebek, Quizmaster Of 'Jeopardy', Passes Away At 80 After Battling Pancreatic Cancer

ALSO READ| Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf, Rannvijay Share Screen In Netflix's 'Mismatched', Trailer Out