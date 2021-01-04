Fact check: Has Conor McGregor sued Jake Paul for insulting his fiancé in offensive video?

In the past few weeks, rumours have gone viral that UFC megastar Conor McGregor has decided to sue YouTuber Jake Paul for calling him out in a profanity-laced video. In the minute-long video, where Jake Paul offered Conor McGregor $50 million to fight him in the boxing ring, he also insulted McGregor's fiancée Dee Devlin, UFC President Dana White and his next opponent Dustin Poirier. Sitting on his Lamborghini Huracan Performante, Jake Paul started his expletive-laden rant by saying, "What the f--- is up, you Irish c---?"

With an Irish flag wrapped around his shoulders, Jake Paul accused the former UFC champion of ducking the fight, while also claiming that The Notorious One is scared of him. He then compared his pro-boxing record to Conor’s, hailing himself as superior. Jake Paul is currently undefeated (2-0), while Conor McGregor has been in the boxing ring only once, losing to legend Floyd Mayweather in 2017.

However, it has to be noted that Paul is yet to face a full-fledged boxer. His two wins came against fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib and former NBA star Nate Robinson, respectively, who don’t have a boxing background. Conor McGregor, on the other hand, went toe-to-toe with a pound-for-pound juggernaut, event beating him in the initial rounds before getting knocked out in the tenth round.

Fact check: Is Conor McGregor really suing Jake Paul?

The video - where Paul can be heard calling McGregor a “bi**h” and disrespecting Dee Devlin - angered many, including some top MMA fighters. Even, McGregor’s long-time rival Nate Diaz showed his support to the McGregor family while calling Jake Paul a “spoiled f**k”. Dana White, on the other hand, claimed that there’s no chance McGregor will fight Paul, adding that he’s thinking of letting Amanda Nunes knock Jake’s a** out”.

While many are requesting Conor McGregor to file a complaint against the 23-year-old, The Notorious One has not made any comments about Paul. Reports even claim that McGregor is “not thinking of suing” The Problem Child and is currently focusing on his upcoming bout against Dustin Poirier. McGregor and Poirier will face off in a rematch at UFC 257, which is set to take place on January 23 in Fight Island, Abu Dhabi.

Image Source: Dee Devlin, Jake Paul/ Instagram