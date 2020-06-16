Fact Check: Delhi To Go Under A Strict Lockdown Again From June 18, 2020?

Origin

India is currently in the 'Unlock 1' phase after being under strict lockdown for over two months. As people are being encouraged to head out moderately now and learn how to live with the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak by following social distancing and maintaining personal hygiene, a number of social media falsity-mongers have been spreading fake news which revolves around theories of India going under a lockdown yet again. These fake messages circulated on social media often go viral. One such viral message has now been identified to be false. Check it out below -

Delhi under lockdown from June 18 - fake message

Home ministry sources cinfirming Delhi NCR complete lockdown from 18th June for 4 weeks. This time it's going to be very strict. No one will be allowed out. President's rule in Delhi. Everyone please do all necessary work which involves movement of paper, file, computer, etc ASAP before Delhi gets lockdown

Also read: Fact check: Is world going to end on June 21 according to Mayan calendar?

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) of India's official fact-checking wing has rubbished the claims made by various WhatsApp forwards and social media posts which suggested that Delhi will be going under a strict lockdown from June 18, 2020. This is not the first time PIB had to rubbish rumours of a lockdown being imposed yet again in India as a number of posts have been claiming that June 18, 2020, will see a reimposition of lockdown in Delhi and other cities around the country. Check out their tweet below -

Claim: A message on Facebook claiming strict #Lockdown from 18th June. #PIBFactCheck: It's #Fake. There is no such plan under consideration. Please beware of rumour mongers. pic.twitter.com/NqSXOpy9n9 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 14, 2020

On the other hand, Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also shared a tweet recently where he cleared the air about a lockdown being imposed in Delhi. CM Kejriwal wrote that there are no such plans to lockdown Delhi as of now. Delhi has over 42,000 cases of COVID-19 and is experiencing a spike in cases. Kejriwal's own statement came after two consecutive meetings chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah, one to provide central assistance to Delhi, and the second - an all-party meeting of Delhi where all leaders present agreed that another lockdown wasn't what was required.

Also read: Fact Check: Is the Centre planning to sack over 5 lakh government employees?

Google Trends analysis

As the rumours about Delhi going under a strict lockdown under the presidential rule started going viral on the internet, a number of users took to Google and searched whether the rumours held any truth. This resulted in a surge for search topics such as 'President rule in Delhi', 'Lockdown in Delhi from 18th June' and many such similar searches. Check it out below -

Also read: Fact check: Is 'Paw Patrol' getting cancelled for its portrayal of police?

Also read: Fact Check: Did Rahul Gandhi refer to Sushant Singh Rajput as a 'cricketer' on Twitter?