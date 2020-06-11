Fact Check: Is The Centre Planning To Sack Over 5 Lakh Government Employees?

Origin

As offices and business open up under 'Unlock-1', a news report published in a Hindi newspaper claimed that the Central government was preparing to sack about 5 lakh government employees. The news report stated that the employees who would be sacked would also receive a lesser amount of pension. The report added that this would be pertaining to the employees who have completed over 30 years in government services or are above 55 years of age. It stated that the government was planning to induct new employees forcing about 5 lakh older employees into voluntary retirement.

दावा: एक न्यूज़ रिपोर्ट में दावा किया गया है कि केंद्र सरकार 5 लाख केंद्रीय कर्मचारियों को नौकरी से निकालने की तैयारी कर रही है।#PIBFactcheck: फेक न्यूज़। सरकार ऐसे किसी प्रस्ताव पर विचार नहीं कर रही है। कृपया ऐसी फैलाई जा रही ख़बरों से सावधान रहें। pic.twitter.com/afXmMkapmh — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 11, 2020

Here's the truth

After conducting a fact check on this report it was found out that the government has put forward no such proposal of a scheme for forcing older employees into voluntary retirement. In addition to this information suggesting that the government was planning to sack 5 lakh government officials from service is also baseless. This report published by the newspaper is false and misleading. On the other hand, as the nation embarks on the first phase of Unlock 1, the Centre on Tuesday has issued an advisory for all the Central government employees who are ready to resume work amid the pandemic. The advisory states that in view of the rising cases of the Covid-19 among the government officials, it is important to follow certain protocol to contain the virus.

Here is the fact check debunking this rumour-

