Fact Check: Expired Mumbai Local Pass Holders To Get An Extension?

A few select Mumbai local trains have resumed operations from June 15, 2020, dedicated to providing commuting services for people working in essential services. The local trains in Mumbai have been shut since late March and now some of the trains have started resuming operations. But, even though Indian Railways has decided to start allowing local trains in Mumbai to operate for essential service providers, some misguided users on the internet have been sharing misattributed news surrounding the extension of dates for pass holders.

One of the forwarded messages on WhatsApp claimed that people who hold expired train travel pass will get their passes extended when thy return back to travel using local trains. The message urges people to not buy railway passes and preserve their older/expired passes in order to get an extension. Check out the message below -

Previously, the Indian Railways had issued an extension for pass holders but it was only limited for the employees working with Indian Railways. The official website of Indian Railways states that all validities for railway employees who hold a pass will be extended according to the guidelines laid down by All India Railwaymen's Federation (AIRF). No official announcement about Mumbai local traveller getting an extension on their passes has been made public by Indian Railways or Mumbai's Western Railway's official social media accounts or websites.

But, Mumbai local train pass holders do have some hope as it was earlier reported that if the railway pass had valid travel days left on it when the nationwide lockdown was implemented then travellers may be allowed to travel on the same pass for the remaining days when nominal services are resumed. An officer from Centre for Railway Information Systems recently opened up to a news daily where he revealed that definitive changes are being made in the system so that when passengers return, their passes will be extended for the unused days.

But, it will ultimately be the railway's decision whether the passes will be extended or no. Whereas, pass holders working in the essential service sector will reportedly be receiving an extension on their passes. It is expected that when local trains resume operations and services will be restored, other passengers may also be given an extension on their pass.

