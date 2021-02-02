Fact Check: Is Taj Hotel Offering A Free Stay On Valentine's Day? Find Out

With Valentine's Day around the corner, many outlets have started pitching their sale offers to customers with several coupons and promo codes. Meanwhile, a WhatsApp message has been spreading all over on social media stating that the Taj hotel is offering a free stay on Valentine's Day. The message talks about the gift card that is being offered by Taj Hotels. This is the glimpse of the message that is being shared by social media users. Take a look.

Image credits: WhatsApp forwards

The viral message states that "I received a gift card from Taj Hotel and finally got the chance to stay in Taj hotel for 7 days for free". The message also has a link from a website named nsknox. When the link is clicked, a message regarding Taj hotels gift card pops up stating "TAJ EXPERIENCES GIFT CARD TAJ Hotel sent out 200 gift cards to celebrate Valentine's Day. You can use this card to stay for 7 days at any hotel in TAJ for free. All you have to do is open the correct gift box. You have 3 tries, good luck!"

When the social media user clicks on OK, a new page opens and the person has to answer a questionnaire. After which the user is directed to a new page with 12 red boxes. After clicking on a random box, the person has to see if they won the Taj hotels gift card or not. If they have won then to redeem the card, the social media user has to forward the message to 5 to 20 contacts on WhatsApp. Read on to know what people have been commenting after experiencing a similar type of message on their WhatsApp groups.

Yes! I opened it only bcos original Taj logo ws there in d web page!when u finish,it says it is a promotion of a website. website owners must b put behind bars4misusing Taj logo&misguiding/in a way cheating unsuspecting citizens..

Trust Taj group will initiate appropriate action — H Sateesh Hegde (@HSHegde) January 31, 2021

Can Taj hotel identify the source from where it began and take corrective action. This has enticed people and innumerable forwards are happening. — Radhika Sareen (@RadhikaSareen1) January 31, 2021

Is "Taj free stay" coupon for Valentines Day real?

According to Fact check analysis of the rumour, it has been found that the Taj Hotel gift card message on social media is not authentic and could be a malware.

The Taj hotels' Twitter account had stated that "Taj Hotels/IHCL has not offered any such promotion. We request to take note of this and exercise due caution." Take a look at their tweet that they shared a few days ago to take caution with the message and not engage on it, as it is not an initiative by Taj.

It has come to our notice that a website has been promoting a Valentine’s Day initiative, offering a Taj Experiences Gift Card via WhatsApp. We would like to inform that Taj Hotels/IHCL has not offered any such promotion. We request to take note of this and exercise due caution. — Taj Hotels (@TajHotels) January 30, 2021

Even the Mumbai Police Cyber wing stated that the link attached with this WhatsApp message could be a malware that may steal data like passwords and bank details from the computer system or phone when clicked. The Mumbai police's cyber wing has warned the social media users to not click on the link and not to forward this message to others as well. Take a look at the message from the cyber wing stating that the message is not authentic.

Image courtesy: Cyber police Thane (Press note)

