Helmet Not Mandatory? PIB Fact Check Busts WhatsApp Forward Spreading Fake News

Is a helmet not compulsory while driving? A message being widely shared on WhatsApp and other social media platforms claimed that helmet checking for two-wheeler riders has been stopped in all states. A screen grab of the viral forward was shared by Press Information Bureau (PIB) fact check's Twitter handle.

The viral message claimed, "Court has ordered to stop helmet checking in all states. According to a petition by Sagarkumar Jain, it is not necessary to wear helmets in areas which come under the municipal corporation. The helmet would only be necessary in national hight and highways. If any traffic police ask you about not wearing a helmet, you can inform him that the gear is not necessary for localities under civic and panchayat body." (sic)

PIB fact check busts fake news

Reacting to the viral message, the government of India's fake news busting platform, PIB fact check, called it fake news. It said that no such decision has been taken by the government.

The traffic rules clearly state that wearing a helmet is compulsory not only for riders but pillion also. The violators will be fined under section 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act-1988 for which the fine is Rs 500, according to the official website of Mumbai traffic police.

Contrary to the above fake news, one Raghavendra Singh, who goes by name of 'Helmet man of India' on Twitter, often shares videos of him handing over passersby while making them aware of the importance of safety gear.

In his recent video of handing over a helmet to a biker, Mumbai Police reacted and said, "This is called heartful expression of concern."

This is called heartful expression of concern. — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) March 15, 2023

"You are doing a commendable job of making people aware of safety. But heavy fine should be imposed on such people who do not wear helmet despite knowing everything," one person reacted in the comment section.

Another said, "Brilliant Mr. Raghavendra ji, what you are doing is very commendable, words cannot describe your work which is progressing selflessly."