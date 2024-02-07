Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 09:09 IST

Ranbir-Alia, Amitabh Bachchan, Celebs Fly To Ayodhya Ahead Of Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony

The Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony is scheduled to take place on January 22. Ahead of the event, several invited celebrities flew to Ayodhya on Monday.