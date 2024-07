Published 21:05 IST, July 24th 2024

Shraddha Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia Twin In Red At Aaj Ki Raat Song Launch From Stree 2

Shraddha Kapoor arrived for the song launch of her upcoming film Stree 2. The song Aaj Ki Raat features Tamannaah Bhatia in a special cameo role.