Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 00:06 IST
Tumbbad To Kantara, Indian Films Inspired By Local Folktales
From Tumbbad to Kantara, these Indian movies have beautifully represented the folk culture and were inspired by local folktales.
Republic Entertainment Desk
- Galleries
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Recommended
Shorts4 minutes ago
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Hemant Soren's ED Custody Extended By 5 DaysIndia News17 minutes ago
Gen Z financial trendsBusiness News18 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.