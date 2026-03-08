Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Cough, Cold During Changing Weather

As the daily weather is changing rapidly, a growing number of people are falling prey to cold and cough. Coughing is a natural process of the body that helps clear mucus or foreign particles from the throat and lungs. However, when it persists for a long time, it can be a sign of serious illness. Coughing not only causes sore throat and pain, but also affects your sleep and daily routine.

Sometimes, along with medications, home remedies can help you recover from a cough quickly. If you're struggling with a cough, you can combine some kitchen ingredients with your doctor's prescribed medication to help you recover quickly and boost your immunity.

Lack of immunity can cause cough and cold in changing weather | Image: Freepik

Honey: According to a report by Healthline, honey is considered an excellent remedy for sore throat and cough. Honey can provide cough relief more effectively than many over-the-counter medications. It forms a protective layer on the throat tissues, reducing irritation. You can consume two teaspoons of honey mixed with herbal tea or lukewarm water and lemon if you have a bad throat. Lemon reduces congestion, while honey soothes the throat. However, honey should never be given to children under one year of age.

Ginger: Ginger is popular for its medicinal properties. Its anti-inflammatory nature reduces throat inflammation and helps break down mucus, providing immediate relief from cough. Drinking ginger tea is a great option. Boil fresh ginger pieces in a cup of water for 10-15 minutes, then strain and drink it. This will soothe cough and relieve dryness in the throat. However, avoid excessive consumption, as it can cause stomach irritation.

Medicines clubbed with easy home remedies can cure cough and cold in changing weather | Image: Freepik

Gargling with salt water: This is a simple and time-tested remedy, often recommended by doctors. Gargling with salt in lukewarm water loosens and expels mucus. It also helps reduce throat itching and inflammation. Mix half a teaspoon of salt in a glass of lukewarm water and gargle 2-3 times a day. This method is especially effective for tonsil and throat infection.

The magic of mint and steam: Mint leaves contain menthol, which soothes the throat and suppresses coughs. Inhaling its steam, in addition to drinking mint tea, is also helpful in opening blocked passages in the lungs. Pour hot water into a pot and add a few drops of mint oil or mint leaves. Cover your head with a towel and inhale the hot steam deeply. This will open your blocked nose and help expel phlegm from the chest.