A2 Ghee Is Internet’s New Obsession, Is This The Ghee Alternative You Have Been Looking For?

A2 Ghee is currently doing the rounds of the internet wellness space. From big influencers endorsing it as the healthier alternative to different companies offering their version of it, A2 ghee has swiftly made a space in the Indian household. But what exactly is it and what benefit does it offer?
What is A2 ghee?
It is ghee made from the milk of the cows that only produce milk with the A2 beta casein. This milk is usually obtained from cows that are raised indigenously whereas most of the commercial ghee available in the market is made from milk A1 beta-casein protein or a mix of both A1 and A2.
Why is A2 ghee considered a healthy alternative?
A2 ghee has A2 beta casein and butyric acid which is generally believed to be gentler on the digestive system. So for those with lactose intolerance, it can be a great alternative to regular ghee.
Should I choose A2 ghee over A1 ghee?
If you don’t have lactose intolerance, then consuming both is fine. However, A2 ghee may have a slight edge over A1 ghee because of the way it is produced using the ‘bilona’ method. In this, the milk is boiled, cooled and fermented into curd which is then hand-churned using a wooden churner or ‘bilona’ to get butter. The butter is then heated gently which causes the water to separate from the milk solids leaving pure ghee behind. This gentle method retains the nutrients of ghee better than commercial operation making A2 ghee a better choice.
