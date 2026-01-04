Updated 4 January 2026 at 21:01 IST
Benefits Of Consuming Gur Or Jaggery In Winters
From providing relief from joint pain to naturally warming the body, gur or jaggery has numerous benefits if consumed during winters.
Like sugar, jaggery or gur too is a byproduct of sugarcane and is obtained after evaporating its water content. Jaggery is obtained in an unrefined form, retaining its nutritional and medicinal values. In winters, gur is enjoyed with a glass of warm milk or tea and is often used as a substitute for sugar. Here are some notable benefits of eating gur in winters.
Gur provides warmth to the body
Gur provides warmth to the body and is ideal for consumption during winters. This property of gur is missing in processed and refined form of sugarcane - sugar.
Boosts immunity
Of the many health benefits that gur has, it strengthens the immune system, which helps the body recover quickly from infections and diseases. This property of gur becomes extremely important during winters when people are more prone to catching cough and cold.
Nutritional benefits of gur
Gur is commonly called the 'superfood of winters'. It's health benefits stem from the nutrient-rich composition. It contains many healthy nutrients, minerals and essential vitamins which are vital for maintaining healthy bones, proper muscle contractions, good heart health and preventing anemia.
Improves skin quality
Since gur purifies the blood and raises its haemoglobin levels, it improves the quality of skin in winters. Jaggery is effective in acne treatment or pimples and in improving the health of the skin.
Relief from joint pain
If you experience joint pain in winters, taking jaggery powder will make you feel better. Health experts believe that combining ginger and jaggery can significantly reduce inflammation. Regularly consuming milk with jaggery powder improves bone strength and helps in preventing arthritis and other bone and joint disorders, which are more common in winters.
