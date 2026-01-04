Benefits Of Consuming Gur Or Jaggery In Winters

Like sugar, jaggery or gur too is a byproduct of sugarcane and is obtained after evaporating its water content. Jaggery is obtained in an unrefined form, retaining its nutritional and medicinal values. In winters, gur is enjoyed with a glass of warm milk or tea and is often used as a substitute for sugar. Here are some notable benefits of eating gur in winters.

Gur provides warmth to the body

Gur provides warmth to the body and is ideal for consumption during winters. This property of gur is missing in processed and refined form of sugarcane - sugar.



Boosts immunity

Of the many health benefits that gur has, it strengthens the immune system, which helps the body recover quickly from infections and diseases. This property of gur becomes extremely important during winters when people are more prone to catching cough and cold.

Nutritional benefits of gur

Gur is commonly called the 'superfood of winters'. It's health benefits stem from the nutrient-rich composition. It contains many healthy nutrients, minerals and essential vitamins which are vital for maintaining healthy bones, proper muscle contractions, good heart health and preventing anemia.

Improves skin quality

Since gur purifies the blood and raises its haemoglobin levels, it improves the quality of skin in winters. Jaggery is effective in acne treatment or pimples and in improving the health of the skin.

Relief from joint pain