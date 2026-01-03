High BP In Kids On The Rise In UK: Know Causes, Symptoms, Prevention Tips

Children are being increasingly diagnosed with high BP in the UK | Image: Freepik

In an alarming development in the UK in the health sector, the cases of high BP in kids have more than doubled in the recent years. Obesity, resulting from excessive consumption of junk food, and limited playtime have been cited as the main reason behind the rise of high BP cases in kids. This health condition is known as a "silent killer" as symptoms of high BP don't show early on. However, there are warning signs that one must look out for.

High blood pressure usually doesn't cause symptoms. However, signs and symptoms that might indicate a high blood pressure emergency (hypertensive crisis) include:

Headaches

Seizures

Vomiting

Chest pains

Fast, pounding or fluttering heartbeat (palpitations)

Shortness of breath

What causes high BP in kids?

High blood pressure in younger children is often related to other health conditions, such as heart defects, kidney disease, genetic conditions or hormonal disorders. Older children, especially those who are overweight, are more likely to have primary hypertension. This type of high blood pressure occurs on its own, without an underlying condition.

High BP in kids can lead to severe health conditions later on in life

Children who have high blood pressure are likely to continue to have high blood pressure as adults unless they begin treatment. Growing up, the child is at risk of:

Stroke

Heart attack

Heart failure

Kidney disease

How to prevent high BP in kids?