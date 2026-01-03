Updated 3 January 2026 at 21:35 IST
High BP In Kids On The Rise In UK: Know Causes, Symptoms, Prevention Tips
This health condition is known as a "silent killer" as symptoms of high BP don't show early on. However, there are warning signs that one must look out for.
In an alarming development in the UK in the health sector, the cases of high BP in kids have more than doubled in the recent years. Obesity, resulting from excessive consumption of junk food, and limited playtime have been cited as the main reason behind the rise of high BP cases in kids. This health condition is known as a "silent killer" as symptoms of high BP don't show early on. However, there are warning signs that one must look out for.
High blood pressure usually doesn't cause symptoms. However, signs and symptoms that might indicate a high blood pressure emergency (hypertensive crisis) include:
Headaches
Seizures
Vomiting
Chest pains
Fast, pounding or fluttering heartbeat (palpitations)
Shortness of breath
What causes high BP in kids?
High blood pressure in younger children is often related to other health conditions, such as heart defects, kidney disease, genetic conditions or hormonal disorders. Older children, especially those who are overweight, are more likely to have primary hypertension. This type of high blood pressure occurs on its own, without an underlying condition.
High BP in kids can lead to severe health conditions later on in life
Children who have high blood pressure are likely to continue to have high blood pressure as adults unless they begin treatment. Growing up, the child is at risk of:
Stroke
Heart attack
Heart failure
Kidney disease
How to prevent high BP in kids?
High blood pressure can be prevented in children by making the same lifestyle changes that can help treat it. Controlling your child's weight, providing a healthy diet low in salt (sodium) and encouraging your child to exercise can help alleviate high BP symptoms. If high blood pressure is caused by another condition, it can be controlled or even prevented by managing the condition that's causing it.
